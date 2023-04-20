LAWRENCE — City councilors’ trust in canal owners has eroded as the historic waterways have deteriorated into eyesores and led to sinkholes and broken water locks.
Councilors on Tuesday questioned the intentions of Patriot Hydro, the Lawrence hydro-electric project’s newest owner — the third in three years — to repair and maintain the north and south canals in the future if they are no longer compelled to do so under their federal operating license slated for renewal starting this year.
Councilor Stephany Infante said the two previous owners, Central Rivers Power and Enel, and now Patriot have made the same promises.
“I don’t have faith that you will keep up with what you are saying, because right now it is just words,” Infante told two Patriot representatives, Skip Medford, manager of community relations, and Kevin Webb, licensing manager.
Medford and Webb, both of whom worked for the two previous hydro-project owners, as well, were giving an update on plans to seek relicensing and assure the council of the company’s commitment to maintain the canals even if they are removed from the new license.
“I think our number one job, our number one responsibility, is to get the canals back into a proper working and aesthetic (look),” Webb said earlier in the meeting.
Council member Gregory Del Rosario said Patriot Hydro was coming to the council for appearance’s sake and to pave the way for gaining their license.
“Now you want to have a conversation and you want to sweet coat, sugar coat it to us — and you are going to maintain (the canals),” Del Rosario said. “They are worse than the first time you came to us. Nothing has been beautified.”
Del Rosario said, furthermore, it appears to him that the companies plan to off-load their financial burden.
“What you guys want to do eventually is get rid of the canals and leave it to us,” Del Rosario said.
Councilor Ana Levy said the canals made the original owners rich, in the beginning, going back more than 100 years ago when the Essex Company was established and the planned industrial city bloomed as a world-leading manufacturer of textiles.
Webb acknowledged some of the council’s observations about the canals’ condition.
“Things have been allowed to deteriorate by previous owners and we are trying to make good,” he said.
Webb said Patriot will notify the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of its intent to seek a license this spring and will carry out its review of the canals and talks with stakeholders before submitting its pre-application document.
He said Patriot will have nothing to say for two years about whether it will seek to have the canals removed from the project footprint.
Meanwhile, Patriot says repair work on the sinkhole at the Pacific Mills on Jackson Street will begin in a month and repairs will recommence at the lower locks on the North Canal in the fall.
The 16-feet-wide, 16 to 18-feet-long and 10 to 12-feet-deep sinkhole is in an enclosed location on the New Balance Footwear Company property, home to Lawrence’s most enduring landmark, the Ayer Mill Clock Tower
Patriot met recently with local stakeholders including Groundwork Lawrence and Lawrence Community Works.
Last July, FERC dismissed the hydro-project owner’s preemptive proposal to removal the canals from the federal licensing process.
The commission held off making a final determination on the canals place in the footprint until the owner seeks relicensing, starting this year.
“Given the conflicting views on record, it would not be appropriate for the commission to make a determination now, which could affect the relicensing process and the determination of what lands are needed for project purposes during that proceeding,” FERC wrote in its dismissal last July.
Historically the canals channeled water from the Lawrence Great Dam to intake pipes at mills along the canals to turn mill turbines and generate power to run textile machinery.
Now, the textile mills are long gone but water power is still generated. Not off the canals but upstream at the Great Dam where Patriot Hydro’s turbines generate electricity from falling water and transfer it to the power grid for sale as electricity to power homes and businesses.
Relicensing is a five-year process but a lot happens long before FERC makes it determination.
The current license, which was for 50 years, expires Nov 30, 2028.
Patriot must file its final application by Nov. 30, 2026.
Patriot is also the owner of a hydro-project in Lowell and is several years into the relicensing project.
Webb said some of the same issues that Lawrence is concerned about are in play in Lowell, and that the company is working out a plan by which it will assure Lowell that Patriot will maintain the historic canals.
He said the resolution in Lowell would assuage Lawrence’s doubts.
Others, in the past, have said that Lawrence does not have the same enforcement power that Lowell has, where canal property is abutted or owned by the federal park service and UMass Lowell.
Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante said on Tuesday that the inclusion of the canals in the FERC relicensing process, and Patriot’s attendant responsibility for maintenance, is what compels them to maintain the two local canals.
