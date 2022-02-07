LAWRENCE — City councilors unanimously approved full property tax exemptions for Gold Star parents or guardians living in the city.
Gold Star parents are those whose children have died while on active duty or are missing in action or presumed dead.
Army Sgt. Pierre Raymond, Army Staff Sgt. Alex Jimenez and Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo were killed in action and their parents live in Lawrence, councilors said.
“Lawrence has a long tradition and legacy of sending its young people into military service,” said City Council President Marc Laplante, a co-sponsor of the initiative.
“When they do not return home, our Gold Star parents experience incredible loss,” he said. “In many respects, the passage of this measure has as much to do with acknowledging their sacrifice as providing tax relief.”
A 2019 state law, part of what is called the “BRAVE Act,” allows municipalities to offer a property tax exemption option. Lawrence is one of the first communities in the area to adopt this option, Laplante said.
“I have veterans in my family and cannot imagine what it would feel like to lose them in the act of duty,” said Stephany Infante, a co-sponsor and newly elected city councilor.
“I deeply thank our fallen heroes,” she said. “A tax exemption is the least we as a city can do to thank them and give back to their families.”
Former City Councilor David Abdoo, who also supported the measure, noted, “Gold Star families are thankfully unlike many of us in our community, or any community. They have suffered the unthinkable loss of a loved one within their immediate family who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”
“Their sacrifice provides the blanket of freedom and liberty that each of us enjoys,” Abdoo said.
Francisco Urena, a former Lawrence and Boston veterans director and former state secretary of veterans’ services, praised the action.
“It’s very admirable that Lawrence would set an example for other communities by honoring Gold Star families with actions and not just words,” said Urena, who is the spokesperson for Rosario Pichardo’s family.
Rosario Pichardo, a Lawrence High School graduate, was in the Marines for eight years. She was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.
She volunteered to screen women and children in Kabul who were trying to leave the country before the Taliban resumed control after 20 years of U.S. involvement.
Rosalinda Rosario, 21, remembered her older sister as beautiful, caring and driven.
“She was just the best person. She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people,” Rosalinda said.
Jimenez, 25, was killed while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He was captured on May 12, 2007, by enemy forces in Jurf es Sakhr, Iraq, when his unit was attacked by insurgents using automatic fire and explosives.
His body was recovered July 8, 2008, in Iraq.
Raymond, 28, also died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He died on Sept. 20, 2005, of injuries suffered five days earlier when his unit was attacked by enemy forces using indirect fire in Ramadi, Iraq.
