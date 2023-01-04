LAWRENCE — She helped usher the city through the Merrimack Valley gas disaster and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officially citing her as a "friend of Lawrence," city councilors fondly bid state Rep. Christine Minicucci farewell during her final hours in office Tuesday night.
"Rep. Minicucci has been a model partner with the Lawrence City Council, a genuine resource, and an advocate for the entire city," he said.
A smiling Minicucci accepted a plaque from the council.
"I couldn't ask for better partners than in all of you," she said.
She did apologize to councilors for not being able to take then on a behind the scenes tour of the statehouse while in office.
But she noted two Lawrence city councilors, Pavel Payano and Estela Reyes, were recently elected to the legislature. Maybe they could give them a tour, she suggested.
In November, Payano was elected state senator of the First Essex District and Estela Reyes as 4th Essex District state representative.
Democrat Adrianne Ramos, an attorney from North Andover, is succeeding Minicucci as 14th Essex state representative.
