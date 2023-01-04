LAWRENCE — She helped usher the city through the Merrimack Valley gas disaster and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Officially citing her as a "friend of Lawrence," city councilors fondly bid state Rep. Christine Minicucci farewell during her final hours in office Tuesday night. 

Minicucci, of North Andover, opted not to run for re-election for the 14th Essex District which represents parts of Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill and North Andover.
 
She served two terms and "delivered valuable and noteworthy service to the Lawrence residents of Prospect Hill, Mount Vernon and Colonial Heights and has enthusiastically responded to a multitude of requests for assistance and relief," Lawrence councilors wrote in a citation honoring Minicucci. 
 
City Council President Marc Laplante, with Minicucci at his side in council chambers, read the citation into the record.
 
He noted Minicucci helped the city during the gas crisis, COVID-19 pandemic and "other issues such as improving our canals." 

"Rep. Minicucci has been a model partner with the Lawrence City Council, a genuine resource, and an advocate for the entire city," he said.

A smiling Minicucci accepted a plaque from the council.

"I couldn't ask for better partners than in all of you," she said. 

She did apologize to councilors for not being able to take then on a behind the scenes tour of the statehouse while in office. 

But she noted two Lawrence city councilors, Pavel Payano and Estela Reyes, were recently elected to the legislature. Maybe they could give them a tour, she suggested. 

In November, Payano was elected state senator of the First Essex District and Estela Reyes as 4th Essex District state representative. 

Democrat Adrianne Ramos, an attorney from North Andover, is succeeding Minicucci as 14th Essex state representative. 

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you