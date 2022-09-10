LAWRENCE — The city's Cultural Council is offering $135,000 in grants for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs.
The Lawrence Cultural Council has set an Oct. 17 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community.
These grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Lawrence including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures, said Patricia Mariano, council spokesperson.
Previously funded projects included: Bread and Roses Festival, Irish Heritage Month, Feast of the Three Saints, Fiesta En la Calle, Historical Trolley Tours of Lawrence, XVI International Book Fair 2022, Chinese/Vietnamese New Year Cultural Dance and the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural.
The Lawrence Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth.
The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities every year. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.
A special information session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lawrence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. All interested organizations, schools and individual artists are urged to attend.
For local guidelines and complete information on the Lawrence Cultural Council, contact Mariano at (978) 620-3950or lawrenceculturalcouncil@gmail.com
Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available online at www.mass-culture.org.
