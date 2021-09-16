LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Cultural Council is accepting proposals to fund community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs.
The council set an Oct. 15 deadline to distribute roughly $114,000 in grant money that will support cultural activities in the community.
These grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Lawrence, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances in schools, workshops, and lectures, said spokeswoman Patricia Mariano.
The Lawrence Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth.
The program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities every year.
The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.
This year, the Lawrence Cultural Council will distribute about $114,000 in grants. A total of 57 projects were previously funded including: Celebrating Columbian Amazonia, Bread and Roses Festival, Feria Internacional del Libro 2021, Feast of the Three Saints, immigrant puppet shows and puppetry arts for Si Se Puede, Asian Lunar New Year and Harvest Moon Celebration, and musical videos and DVDs for long-term care facilities.
For local guidelines and complete information on the Lawrence Cultural Council , call Mariano at (978) 620-3950 or email lawrenceculturlcouncil@gmail.com . Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available online at www.mass-culture.org.
