LAWRENCE - Lawrence District Court closed Tuesday morning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, an official confirmed.
The employee who tested positive last worked at the court Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to Jennifer Donahue, trial court spokesperson.
The court, located in the Fenton Judicial Center at 2 Appleton St., has closed temporarily for disinfecting and will reopen on Thursday, Donahue said.
Other courts, including juvenile and probate courts, located in the Fenton Judicial Center remain open, Donahue said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJlll.