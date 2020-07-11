LAWRENCE — Tips from the public helped the Lawrence Police Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrest three men moments after a recent alleged drug deal.
The specialized city police unit announced Saturday that area residents reached out about possible drug activity near Avon and Trinity Streets, leading police to set up surveillance there.
Shortly after, detectives said they spotted a car without a legitimate purpose and watched as the driver met up with a 16-year-old, who was on foot.
Detectives said they saw what they believed to be “a street-level drug transaction.”
Upon stopping the involved car, detectives said they found narcotics on both men — identified as Matthew Twoomey, 40, of Rowley and Matthew Faino, 41, of Merrimack.
The teen was also stopped and found to have narcotics, which were “packaged in a manner consistent with distribution,” according to police.
He is charged with possession with intent to distribute, police said. His identity is not made public because he is a minor.
Police said Twoomey and Faino face charges for drug possession and trafficking.
The Lawrence Police Department Street Narcotic Unit encourages citizens to assist in the fight against drugs.
Information received on the city’s drug hotline is kept confidential. Reach the unit at 978-794-5918.