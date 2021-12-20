LAWRENCE — Firefighters launched two boats and called for a state police helicopter after a man was in the water off Riverview Place Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were searching for a man in his 20s wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black boots around 3:30 p.m.
The man was pulled out of the water by firefighters shortly afterward. He was conscious and walking on a river bank.
Due to his location, he was taken to a nearby boat ramp where an ambulance and warm blankets were waiting.
"The guys did a good job ... It all came together nicely and the training pays off," said Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney, the incident commander.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty praised the firefighters, telling them "excellent job" via radio, at 4:08 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters from Lowell came into the city as mutual aid Monday afternoon while Lawrence firefighters were tied up.
