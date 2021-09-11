LAWRENCE — Two decades later, Firefighter Hector Santiago is still amazed he never saw the remnants of any office furniture.
“They were two buildings that were a 110-stories each. To this day I don’t remember seeing a chair or a table or a desk ... It was all just dust and paper,” said Santiago, 57, who served 32 years on the Lawrence Fire Department.
Santiago was among a corps of Lawrence firefighters who immediately responded to New York City on 9/11 to help their brother and sister firefighters there.
The firefighters worked for days at Ground Zero on “the pile,” the twisted, collapsed and emulsified remnants of the twin towers. They sifted through debris hoping to find survivors and personal effects and they slept on the floors and had meals at New York City firehouses.
“I didn’t hesitate to go. I was just so upset. I couldn’t get there fast enough to help,” said Santiago.
He was newly married in 2001 but his wife, Maureen, knew he would want to go. At the last minute, she handed him a camera and told him to take pictures.
Today, 20 years later, those pictures are safely encased in a scrapbook. Maureen Santiago, a Lawrence High School teacher, now takes the scrapbook to school around 9/11 each year so students can see the devastation and the work the firefighters did firsthand, he said.
“I have a strong bond with all the guys who who went then... . It is a great source of pride,” said Santiago, of the Lawrence jakes who went to Ground Zero.
Santiago now has twins, a boy and a girl age 15, and he retired from the fire department in January 2020. He admits a lot of things have changed in the past two decades but one thing he will never forget is the smell at Ground Zero.
“I hadn’t smelled anything like it before and I haven’t smelled anything like it since ... the smell was like smoke, fire and probably body parts. It was smell that overpowered us for blocks and blocks,” he said.
Fellow Lawrence firefighter Ray Silva worked alongside Santiago. He recalled walking into a diner near Ground Zero that had been damaged. But on the tables and counters still sat poured cups of coffee and donuts and pastries on plates. People just got up in an instant and ran, he explained.
Silva said he will always remember working “the pile” on the “bucket brigade,” literally passing along buckets of debris. “We had to be very quiet to see if anyone was trying to call out to us ... To see if we could find anybody alive, in all that debris and steel,” he said.
He said there was never a discussion about going to Ground Zero — he and other firefighters just went.
Lawrence Fire Lt. Jimmy Flynn said he initially heard about the 9/11 attacks on the radio. He was listening to a WCCM, to a show called “Purely Personal,” where people would advertise used items they wanted to sell. But the radio broadcaster broke in with news about the first plane hitting the north tower. Flynn said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing so he changed the radio channel. The same grim news was being reported on every channel.
“I drove right to central (station). Everyone was watching the TV and no one was talking,” Flynn said.
Almost immediately, firefighters began to make plans to go to Ground Zero. Flynn said he called then Capt. John McInnis, who is now a Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief.
“And he said, ‘I’m in,’” Flynn recalled. As soon as they could, Flynn, McInnis and Silva drove to New York City in McInnis’ truck.
Flynn said when they drove toward Ground Zero, “there wasn’t a soul in front of us on the road.”
He recalls telling a NYC Battalion Fire Chief they were Lawrence firefighters and “confined rescue trained.” and the chief put them right to work.
“We grabbed buckets. We started looking for people ... . We stayed working on the pile until midnight,” said Flynn, 66, who retired in June 2020.
Back home in the city, Flynn became instrumental in the department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremonies and a dedicated caretaker to a 9/11 memorial mural painted on the side of the Ladder 4 firehouse on South Broadway.
Twenty years later, Flynn said, he “can’t forget anything.”
“It’s not one thing. It’s everything: the journey going there, the fact we actually helped in New York and we worked hand-in-hand with them. We came home and the city was so proud of us,” he said. “I don’t want this to be about me but every firefighter who was a true firefighter wanted to go there if they were working. I did it with a group of guys who loved the job.”
“It was unbelievable,” Flynn said.
