LAWRENCE -- Firefighters rescued and revived a homeless man who suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his face and hands in a fire on the Falls Bridge Friday morning.
The man was found unconscious and among heavy debris in a concrete room located on the bridge, which carries drivers over the Merrimack River canal on Broadway, around 8 a.m.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said Ladder 4 firefighters - Lt. Ryan Lavallee, Mike Swarbrick and Luis Severino - were the first to arrive at the fire. The quickly pulled the man from the room, performed CPR and resuscitated him.
The man was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
"The guys did a great job," Moriarty said.
Meanwhile. Engine 9 firefighters attacked the blaze.
The man is believed to have been squatting in the concrete room on the bridge. He mentioned something about a candle to firefighters.
Lawrence firefighters and state troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating, Moriarty said.
