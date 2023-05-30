LAWRENCE — A tournament in a fishing hot spot near the Falls Bridge was back and bigger than ever this year, organizers said.
"It was our best tournament so far," said Jamiel Ortiz, co-founder of the local group, Salt Addiction Fishing, and a Lawrence Fire Department lieutenant.
Now in its sixth year, the fishing tournament in Pemberton Park attracts anglers looking to win in the striped bass and shad categories. Proceeds raised from the event are given to Lawrence youth who are battling diseases and conditions.
More than $4,200 was raised and given to four local children, including Rafaelina Carrasco, who has spina bifida, Ortiz said.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 20, but bumped a day due to poor weather. The decision paid off and put those fishing right under a sunny sky.
"It was a good call to move it to Sunday. Everything played out perfect with the weather," he said.
More than 100 anglers and supporters attended. Also, 27 businesses donated items to be used as raffle prizes.
"The weather couldn't be better, the fishing was extraordinary and the atmosphere was great. All together we had over 50 to 60 striped bass, weighed and released, mostly over 15 pounds. We also had over 50 shad caught and released," Ortiz said.
In the shad category, the following winners were: First place, Luke Dema, second place Rocco Peluso and third place, Paul Arlit.
Striped bass winners were: First place, Du Cao, Eric Sandoval and Nicholas Hessel, second place, Doug Lyons and Richard Soto, third place.
And Nicholas Hessel caught the longest fish at 42 inches.
Ortiz thanked all for their amazing support.
"We hope to keep improving and helping others," he said.
Ortiz said the underpinning of the annual event is giving back.
"I've been blessed and I'm doing my part," he said.
