LAWRENCE — Healthcare workers at Lawrence General Hospital, the coronavirus vaccine is on its way.
An estimated 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive and be administered between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, according to hospital spokesman Ben French.
The first at the hospital to receive the vaccine will be inpatient, emergency and procedural hospital campus staff and medical staff who have direct patient contact regardless of their roles, French said.
Some non-clinical staff who work with patients will also receive the vaccine during the first phase of distribution, French said.
"Lawrence General Hospital has been preparing for safe and equitable vaccine distribution to frontline health care workers for several weeks and is fully prepared to safely conduct vaccinations," he said in a statement Monday night. "Lawrence General Hospital will continue to support further vaccination efforts in accordance with state guidelines and as additional doses are made available."
Partly manufactured in nearby Andover, the vaccine is administered in two doses given three weeks apart. A timeline was not given as to when the staff at Lawrence General Hospital would receive their second dose.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Friday for all people 16 and older. The vaccine is currently being distributed in phases nationwide, with hospital personnel among the first to receive the shot.