LAWRENCE — Lawrence General Hospital will close its COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Jan. 11, citing weather conditions.
"Due to tomorrow’s forecast of bitterly cold temperatures, Lawrence General Hospital has made the decision to close the COVID-19 Community Testing Center," wrote Allison Corneau, a spokesperson for the hospital.
The testing center will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, she wrote.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high temperature of 10 degrees Tuesday in Lawrence, but a windchill could make it feel like -10 degrees.
The hospital also urges people not to come to the Emergency Center for testing if the person is not having severe symptoms.
"The Emergency Center is for those who need the most critical care. If you are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to, difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or persistent vomiting, please seek emergency care immediately," Corneau wrote.
For more information on where to find tests visit mass.gov/covid-19-testing.