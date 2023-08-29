LAWRENCE – The city is getting nearly $1.5 million to cover costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials announced Tuesday.
Though FEMA, the city will be reimbursed for providing and distributing test kits to the public at 21 pop-up vaccination clinics during the January to June of 2022.
The costs included purchasing materials, a canopy tent, colored key cable, economy ponchos, blue medium duty tarps and cable ties, as well as 114,652 COVID-19 antigen rapid home test kits.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist these Massachusetts entities with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.
“Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery," she said.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.
So far, FEMA has provided more than $2.4 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.
FEMA is sending almost $8.4 million to Massachusetts entities to reimburse them for various costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tuesday's announcement.
