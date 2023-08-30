LAWRENCE — Doctors at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center took to the streets on their lunch break Tuesday to demonstrate after more than a year without a contract.
It was the second rally the doctors have held in the past two months to illuminate their contract talks with GLFHC management.
About four dozen physicians in the local union said they are enduring 80-hour work weeks, rising housing costs and also struggling to buy food and prescriptions.
The physicians, who are the lowest paid residents in Massachusetts, say securing a contract with living wages and affordable health benefits is an urgent matter of health equity for the health center, which provides care for many of the region’s largely immigrant and working class communities of color.
The demonstration was held on Haverhill Street near Fulton and Union streets.
“We chose this residency program because we’re passionate about providing care for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. However, so many of us find it increasingly hard to make ends meet,” remarked Dr. Tong Yan, a first-year resident.
“Just recently, I started rationing my medication because I was struggling to cover both its cost and my other living expenses. GLFHC needs to ensure that residents have the pay and health benefits we need to sustainably provide the high-quality care our patients deserve,” Yan said.
In response, GLFHC management noted these are challenging times for health care institutions nationwide.
“In particular, Community Health Centers are only three weeks away from a catastrophic funding cliff if Washington fails to pass a budget with the bipartisan support that centers like ours have traditionally had for 60 years,” said Guy Fish, MD, MBA, president & CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
“Here at GLFHC, running on the narrow budget we have, we are excited to be very close to agreeing to a first contract with our residents so we can focus on the critical mission we have serving the people of Lawrence in their health and social drivers’ needs,” Fish said.
The doctors have been negotiating for 13 months since their unionization was approved by the state.
The Committee of Interns and Residents is the largest housestaff union in the United States. A local of the Service Employees International Union, CIR represents over 30,000 resident physicians and fellows.
