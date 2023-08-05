LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street offers a lineup of speakers and topics for its August “Bring Your Own Lunch” program. All presentations run from noon to approximately 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
• Aug. 9: Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center;
• Aug. 16, DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation;
• Aug. 23, Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist; and,
• Aug. 30, The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
Greenbelt’s 15th Annual Trail Run
SOUTH HAMILTON — Runners will take to the trails on Saturday, Aug. 19, for Essex County Greenbelt Association’s 15th Annual Trail Run.
The race, held at Greenbelt’s Vineyard Hill Reservation, offers 5K and 10K courses that climb Vineyard Hill, pass through sections of Bradley Palmer State Park and the Bay Circuit Trail, and cross through scenic Shaw Field.
The race starts at 9 a.m. from 656 Asbury St. in South Hamilton. Registration is $40 for non-members and $30 for members, and includes giveaways, post-race refreshments, and awards for each men’s, women’s, and non-binary age group.
Runners can find more information and pre-register by Aug. 15 at ecga.org/greenbeltruns, or register on race day between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Greenbelt welcomes runners of all levels to join in this race to benefit local land conservation.
Greenbelt, Essex County's Land Trust, champions conservation of farmland, wildlife habitat and scenic landscapes throughout the region.
Summer concert series winds down
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens summer concert series in the gardens concludes with three performances. Each concert features various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
The final concerts of the season are: Aug. 11, Koliba; Aug. 18, Los Sugar Kings, and Aug. 25, North River Music.
Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details on each concert visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Tours at Twilight
HAVERHILL — Tours at Twilight: Haverhill's Cultural Treasures is schedules for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A single admission ticket is good for the following eight historic sites: Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.
Adult tickets are $25. Children 17 and under admitted free. Tickets will be honored through the end of October for those who cannot make it to all of the sites in one evening.
Visit each organization's website for their regular visitation hours and procedures outside the Tours at Twilight hours.
Some sites require reservations outside special event times. Visit online at buttonwoods.org; dustondustingarrisonhouse.org; haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org; museumofprinting.org; rocksvilage.org; tattersallfarm.org; whittierbirthplace.org, and winnekenni.com.
For tickets or for more information visit online at tinyurl.com/2r96mxt2.
YWCA announces "Fall Fest With a Twist"
METHUEN — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its sixth annual "Fall Fest with a Twist" event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St. The YWCA is seeking sponsors, who will receive tickets to the event. Depending on the level of support, there is an array of promotional opportunities through the YWCA's social media package and sponsor presence up until the evening of the event and recognition during the event.
Tickets are $100 per person and includes wine tasting, appetizers, music and raffles. All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. For tickets, more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Staples at sstaples@ywcanema.org, 978-687-0331, ext. 1023 or visit online at ywcanema.org.
Armenian picnic planned
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The church is at 1280 Boston Road.
The Jason Naroian Ensemble will perform. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian plate and beverages.
There will also be a cash bar and cash raffles in the air-conditioned church hall. Bring lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given.
For more information visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
Craft vendors wanted
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold a crafts fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center of the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St.
Tables for rent are $35 and must be reserved by contacting Elaine Tzitzon at holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com.
Refreshments and Greek pastry will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the society’s philanthropic endeavors.
Green Goddess Tournament
HAVERILL — Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the second Green Goddess Invitational Golf Tournament scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Presented by Stem Haverhill, the event celebrates and assists women operating in the traditional male-dominated fields of retail cannabis and golf. This year's tournament benefits Patriots Helping Vets, a nonprofit that focuses on helping veterans heal through horticultural therapy and promoting veterans’ rights to cultivate medicinal plants.
Stem Haverhill owner and tournament organizer Caroline Pineau is encouraging cannabis and non-cannabis women sponsors and vendors to participate.
The event will feature golf clinics with WPGA professional Catherine McPherson and the Renaissance pro staff as well as yoga, spa treatments, reiki, collective art and painting projects, cannabis education workshops with guest speakers, live music, a DJ and a flower send-off.
For sponsorship information, contact Angela Moreno at angela@stemhaverhill.com.
