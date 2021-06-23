LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street, welcomes residents to its 15th annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration to be held on Sunday, July 4, starting at 11 a.m. This free event will be held outdoors in Visitors' Center Park, weather permitting, and has been modified to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Attendees who arrive by 11:30 a.m. can meet historical reenactor Sheryl Faye of Amesbury, who will perform as first lady Abigail Adams, the wife of President John Adams. Other activities include a flag raising, a brief oration, a short parade around the park and a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. Every visitor receives a free flag and a free ticket for raffle prizes such as books, home décor, gift cards and food baskets.
A patriotic best-dressed contest also takes place for attendees dressed in red, white and blue. The city's paid parking will not be in effect.
For more information, contact Rich Padova at Lawrence Heritage at 978-794-1655.
Haverhill Democrats to elect convention delegates virtually
HAVERHILL — Registered Democrats in Haverhill will hold a virtual caucus on Monday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Haverhill will send 28 delegates and 28 alternates to the convention – along with other ex-officio delegates – which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by June 15, can participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate at the caucus may apply to be an "add-on" delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.
Registration for the caucus will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded with a brief business meeting of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee.
All are welcome to attend, especially anyone interested in joining the Committee.
A virtual link for the caucus will be sent the week before the meeting, so Democrats can still join remotely no matter where they are.
For more information, contact Bill Cox, chairperson of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee, at 978-374-6297.
Free networking breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a free networking breakfast on Wednesday, June 30, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at In Home Nursing & Rehabilitation, 356 Main St. This event will include a complimentary continental breakfast, a business card drawing for door prizes and a ribbon cutting celebration. Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free. When they join, you get a $50 restaurant gift card.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."