Lawrence High Class of 1965 to reunite
LAWRENCE — Thursday, Sept. 12 is the reservation deadline for Lawrence High School Class of 1965's 55th reunion, to take place Saturday, Sept. 21 at DoubleTree Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover.
The cost is $60. RSVP to Rick at 978-457-7000 or Ruby at 978-685-1583.
Haverhill hosts reunion at China Blossom
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School/Haverhill Trade School Class of 1957 will hold its 62nd reunion, Saturday, Sept. 21 at noon, at China Blossom Restaurant, 946 Osgood St. (Route 125), North Andover.
Dress is informal. Guests can order from the menu or enjoy the restaurant's buffet.
Please remember the Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund by sending a check to Tom Behan, 10 Primrose Way, Unit 4104, Haverhill, MA 01830.
To reserve a seat, or for more information, contact Behan at 978-372-9734, Pat Hayes Boulanger at 978-887-5965 or Terry White Jesionowski at 603-382-8053.
ESOL classes in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Classes will commence at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant and Education Center, 439 S. Union Street, Building 2, Level B.
Registrations are now being taken for ESOL (English for speakers of other languages), citizenship preparation and English communication for employment.
Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC,The Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center at 978-683-7316. Check out the MVIEC’s website at www.mviec.org for directions and more details.
Tuscan bocce tournament
SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Market is hosting its 6th bocce tournament the weekend of Sept. 7.
Teams of four will compete for the cash prizes. The tournament starts with registration at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 and round-robin games all day. The finalists compete on Sept. 8.
There will be a wine tasting for bocce players. Teams of four must register by Sept. 2. Registration is $100 a team, which includes the wine tasting and team t-shirts.
Visit tuscanbrands.com for more information.
Author to speak at Groveland library
Author and playwright Michael Cormier will speaking about the wide-spread impact and legacy of the Salem Witch Trials at the Langley-Adams Library, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at 185 Main St., Groveland
For details & reservations visit: http://www.langleyadamslib.org/about-us/
Fallen 7 memorial event
EPPING — Members of the biker community are gathering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Epping American Legion to celebrate the Fallen Seven.
After the tragic motorcycle accident in Randolph, N.H. killed seven bikers who were associated with the Jarhead club, Dave Roberts pledged to walk 700 miles carrying seven flags each representing the people killed. He is finishing that journey at the Epping American Legion with a celebration with food and a band where proceeds will benefit the families and memorial fund.