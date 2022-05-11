LAWRENCE — The Lawrence High School Alumni Association is holding its annual scholarship banquet on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. in the LHS field house. This year's presentation will honor Johanny Rosario Pichardo.
U.S. Marine Sergeant, Johanny Rosario Pichardo, LHS Class of 2014, was one of 13 service members killed in the August 2021 suicide bomb attack in Kabul, during the evacuation of Afghanistan.
If you would like to donate to scholarships in honor of Rosario Pichardo please visit: GiveSendGo.com/Johanny
Alumni who would like to attend the Scholarship Banquet please visit
tinyurl.com/lhsaa2022 to register, at no charge, on eventbrite.
Merrimack Valley Planning Commission holds virtual meeting
The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Thursday, May 19 at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website www.mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org
Pentucket Bank welcomes community leaders to Board of Corporators
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank welcomed the following community leaders to the Board of Corporators at its 130th annual meeting on March 10:
Kathleen Darby of Haverhill, owner of Pizzazze Hair Salon and a partner in Mac & D Realty.
Denise Dolloff of Derry, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, New Hampshire.
John McCarthy of Haverhill, a commercial appraiser with Minco Corporation where he also oversees the day-to-day operations of the appraisal and sales departments.
Andres Silva of Windham, executive director of EparaTodos, the Spanish language arm of EforAll in Lawrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.