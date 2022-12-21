LAWRENCE — A 14-year-old Lawrence High School student was arrested and charged Wednesday after he brought a handgun to school with him, police said.
While he was in possession of a handgun, police said "it is not believed that this individual intended to harm anyone on the Lawrence High School Campus," according to a statement.
The incident came to light when another LHS student texted their parent saying they saw another student in possession of what they believed to be a firearm at the North Parish Road school, police said.
The parent then called 911 and passed the information on to police. School resource officers at LHS then started looking for the 14-year-old boy.
But as an officer approached the suspect, he fled on foot and left the LHS campus, police said.
Following a brief foot pursuit, the juvenile was taken into custody, police said.
The youth was charged with several firearms related charges, as well as resisting arrest.
He is being held without bail pending arraignment in juvenile court, police said.
"The rapid and safe resolution to this incident was a direct result of the diligence of both the student and the parent reporting the incident to the police, as well as the quick response of the Lawrence Police Department’s School Resource Division," said police in the statement released early Wednesday afternoon.
"The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families," police said.
