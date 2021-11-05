LAWRENCE -- Some 3,000 Lawrence High School students were dismissed Friday morning after a fire in a bathroom at the school, officials said.
The 8 a.m. fire, which was quickly extinguished, ignited in a trash can in a student bathroom setting off both fire alarms and sprinklers, said Christopher Markuns, spokesperson for School Superintendent Cynthia Paris.
"The campus was safety evacuated," Markuns said.
Students were dismissed from the North Parish Road school after the fire to allow for cleanup of the area and to ready the school for Monday, Markuns said.
Lawrence firefighters responded to the school Friday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire at the high school follows a spate of fights there last month, which included an an assault on an administrator. Numerous public meetings were held due to the fights and the issue of school safety.
Paris also instituted a new school safety plan.
