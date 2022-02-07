LAWRENCE – Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in downtown Boston, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, through the Lawrence History Center. He will discuss the value of old and rare books.
Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser, will in part talk about the history of his historic bookshop, which goes back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner.
He'll talk about growing up in the book business, show some of his favorite finds while enjoying “the thrill of the hunt,” and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts.
He has many fascinating anecdotes to share about private and institutional collecting, as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection.
There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the talk. After that, Gloss will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
To register for the Zoom session, the Lawrence History Center asks that all interested parties visit https://tinyurl.com/lawrencehistory-gloss-2-8-2022.
Yankee Magazine Editor's Choice Award for Best of New England, the Brattle Book Shop is one of America’s oldest and largest antiquarian bookstores. This year is the 73rd year of Gloss family ownership. Kenneth succeeded his late father, George Gloss, a well-known figure both in Boston and national antiquarian circles.
Kenneth Gloss worked in the store since childhood and chose to go into the book business rather than pursue a doctorate in chemistry. He became the sole proprietor upon his father's death in 1985.
"I found that books were in my blood and that I would never be really happy if I abandoned the business," he said.
For further information about this talk and more about book-collecting, appraisals, call the store toll free at 800-447-9595, or visit the website, www.brattlebookshop.com.