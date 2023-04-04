LAWRENCE — Police cruisers, motorcycles, a giant front-end loader and dogs greeted visitors to the Lawrence Police Department Tuesday.
LPD hosted its annual Autism Awareness Day open house, designed to break down barriers between the public and first responders.
Dozens attended the celebration at the Lowell Street police station.
Oliver, the department’s therapy dog, and Lancer, the comfort dog, were again big, cuddly attractions this year.
Firefighters and the Department of Public Works also joined in by sending trucks and a giant loader. The Essex County Sheriff's Department also sent it's anti-graffiti truck. The sheriff's department handed out seat belt covers that alert first responders when there is a person in the car who may resist emergency help.
The LPD’s blue cruiser was also prominently displayed.
Blue is the globally recognized color for Autism Awareness Month, which is April.
