The annual Ciclovia was held Sunday afternoon on Essex Street in Lawrence. The Ciclovia, which means cycling in Spanish, allowed people to walk, skate, or do Zumba or other physical activities while the street was closed to traffic. The event featured free helmets for children and a free raffle to win one of two dozen bicycles. It was hosted by the Mayor’s Health Task Force.
centerpiece
Lawrence hosts annual Ciclovia
- Photos by Tim Jean
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Town buys lake house for $1.8 million
- Judge signing with Red Sox makes more sense than you'd think
- Methuen man charged with possession of child pornography
- ‘It’s like he vanished’: Hampstead man last seen July 6 is still missing
- Elmwood Cemetery foreman facing larceny charges
- Teen arraigned in North Andover shooting
- Commentary: USPS sorting center unduly taxes Andover carriers
- North Andover police search for attempted murder suspect
- Fight of her life: Local woman battles aggressive brain cancer
- Lawrence paraprofessionals, support staff rally for living wages amid inflation, soaring rents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.