LAWRENCE — The city is ready to start cleaning up and revamping its portion of the Lawrence-Manchester Rail Trail.
The Lawrence segment of the rail trail is a 1.1-mile-long, 12.25-acre corridor between Manchester Street in South Lawrence, and the city border with Methuen near Manchester Street, according to information provided by Mayor Brian DePena’s office.
The trail is part of a 30-mile abandoned rail corridor linking Lawrence and Manchester, New Hampshire.
Shortly after rail freight service ended in the 1990s, communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts began converting the line into an alternative transportation corridor for pedestrians and cyclists, DePena said.
State Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, previously secured $3.5 million in funding for this cleanup project.
The language in two bills specified the money “shall be expended to the City of Lawrence for the construction and clean up of the Lawrence Rail Trail.”
The proposed project consists of redeveloping the inactive Lawrence-Manchester Rail Corridor into a shared-use path/alternate transportation corridor for pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The corridor will connect Merrimack Street to the south and Manchester Street Park, the Spicket River Greenway, and the Methuen Rail Trail to the north. The project also includes improving three intersections for at-grade crossings and developing additional access points to the rail trail from existing developments and parks, according to MassDOT.
There are four bridges that will also be improved as part of the project including deck replacements at bridges over the South Canal and the Merrimack River, complete replacement of the Lowell Street Bridge, and a superstructure replacement at the Manchester Street Bridge Crossing, according to the project specifications.
