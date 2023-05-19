LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club awarded $500 scholarships to seven students from seven area high schools during a ceremony held on May 2 at Greater Lawrence Technical School. The school’s culinary arts department furnished pastry and drinks for all.
The students were nominated for scholarships by their school guidance counselors. Scholarship recipients are: Liam Trundy, North Andover High School; Luis Marroquin, Lawrence High School; Jeneice Nunez, Notre Dame Christo Rey High School; Isabelle Galgano, Andover High School; Arienny Alvarez, Central Catholic High School; Jusni Diaz, Greater Lawrence Regional Technical and Glorimar de los Samtos, Abbott Lawrence Academy.
Virtual talk on Rube Goldberg inventions
BEVERLY — May is Jewish American Heritage Month and the Lappin Foundation invites the public to learn about some wild and crazy inventions of Rube Goldberg, iconic Jewish American illustrator, cartoonist, author, inventor and sculptor. The program will take place on Zoom on Monday, May 15, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Collector Gregg Philipson will share artifacts from his extensive personal collection from the 1910s to the present-day. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email swyner@LappinFoundation.org.
New England Tenors Spring Concert is Sunday
HAVERHILL — The New England Tenors, with special guest soprano Mary Metivier, will perform a spring concert on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 South Main St. The concert is open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required.
Concert sponsor is Steve Janavicus, owner of Flowers By Steve in Bradford. A free will offering will be accepted at the door to benefit the Sacred Hearts School music program. A freewill offering at the door helps support the Sacred Hearts School music program.
The program includes classic songs made famous by the The Three Tenors plus solos, duets and medleys from Broadway’s best loved musicals, as well as songs of inspiration and a set of sacred songs. The Sacred Hearts School Select Chorus, led by Music Director Michael Grady, will perform after intermission.
For more information call the parish office at 978-373-1281 or Mike Fay at 978-476-6053. The church is handicap accessible and parking is free.
