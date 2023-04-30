LAWRENCE — A local man is charged with supplying drugs to another person in police custody after that person died in the holding cell they shared, authorities said Sunday afternoon.
Javier Garcia, 49, of 57 Brook St., Apt. 2, Lawrence, was in custody at Lawrence Police Department headquarters after being arrested this weekend and charged with disorderly conduct.
Garcia will now face an additional charge of distribution of a Class A substance due to the death of Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of 45 Fern St., Lawrence, authorities said.
Marte-Martinez, 25, died early Saturday while in custody at the Lawrence police station on disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property charges, police said.
Marte-Martinez was placed in a cell at police headquarters at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Garcia was being held in the same cell.
About 5 a.m. Saturday, police discovered Marte-Martinez was unresponsive. They began CPR and other lifesaving measures before he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not elaborate on how Garcia allegedly brought the narcotics into the holding cell. Prisoners are routinely searched by arresting and booking officers prior to being placed in holding cells. Their belongings are inventoried and stored while they are in custody.
The incident remains under investigation by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, state troopers assigned to Tucker’s office, and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
