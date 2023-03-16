LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man was convicted of the first degree murder of a fellow tenant he beat to death with an aluminum baseball bat at a YMCA rooming house in 2017.
A jury on Wednesday convicted Martin Rodriguez, 67, of the murder of Jose Burgos, 53, with premeditation as well as extreme atrocity and cruelty, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
“This was a brutal crime and I’m pleased the jury considered all of the evidence before delivering a just verdict,” Tucker said.
Rodriguez will be sentenced to life in prison without parole at a sentencing hearing on March 27.
Both Rodriguez and Burgos lived in the YMCA-managed rooming house at 40 Lawrence St., Lawrence.
At 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2017, Burgos was found dead sitting in a chair in his room — No. 451, according to a police report.
Burgos had a massive head wound with blood on his face and on the floor around him. His feet were on his bed, police.
An aluminum bat with what appeared to be blood stains on it was "placed upright behind the body," according to police.
Lawrence detectives were able to view video footage from a camera mounted in a hallway outside of Burgos' room. He was last seen on the video surveillance at 12:49 a.m. when he was returning from a bathroom located across the hall from his room, according to court papers.
Burgos, Rodriguez and a third man had been in Burgos' room drinking wine prior to his death, police said.
The trial began March 8 in Lawrence Superior Court. Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman presided over the case. Rodriguez was represented by Attorney Michael Phelan of Salem.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Michael Sheehan and Caitlin Shugrue.
They were assisted by Victim Witness Advocate Mikki Defeo; Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office
State Police Detective Unit; detectives and patrol officers from the Lawrence Police Department; and former Lawrence Detective Kevin Schiavone.
“I’m also impressed with the professionalism and dedication of our team from top to bottom," Tucker said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.