HAMPTON, N.H. – A Lawrence man drowned off Hampton Beach Tuesday night and another man was rescued by a Good Samaritan, according to state police.
Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27, was brought to shore and CPR was performed. He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Dozens of swimmers were rescued in Hampton over the Labor Day weekend because of rip currents, officials said.
On Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police received a call of a possible drowning at Hampton Beach in Hampton. At the time, it was reported that one person had been rescued from the water and another was still missing.
The caller, who was a good Samaritan surfing in the area, initially found the two swimmers who were yelling for help. He quickly brought one ashore, later identified as Luis Colon-De-Lara, 28, of Lawrence. The good Samaritan then called 911 to let them know that there was another swimmer still missing.
Hampton Fire arrived on scene and began to search the area.
Responding agencies included the Hampton Police and Fire Departments, the Coast Guard, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and the NH Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or via email, Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.
