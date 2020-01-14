BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Lawrence man has been indicted in a drug-related death in New Hampshire in 2017, officials said Tuesday.
Santo Baez-Arias, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of dispensing or selling fentanyl resulting in the death of Joseph Bragg, 40, of Newfields on July 29, 2017, according to a statement released by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Newfields police Chief Nathan Liebenow.
Baez-Arias is expected to be arraigned Feb. 21 in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Since Bragg's death, authorities have said they wanted to pursue charges against Baez-Arias. However, Baez-Arias had been deported to the Dominican Republic.
It was unclear Tuesday how long Baez-Arias has been back in the United States.
He was previously arrested in Lawrence on drug dealing and related charges, according to Eagle-Tribune articles.
Bragg died at his home in Newfields.