SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man is facing nearly three dozen child rape, indecent sexual assault and related charges, authorities said.
Misael Estrella, 32, of Lawrence, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury on multiple counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, rape of a child with force, aggravated rape of a child, child enticement, intimidation of a witness and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Police said the offenses occurred on diverse dates between June 2012 to December 2016 and involved two, juvenile female victims.
Due to the indictments, Estrella will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
Lawrence Police Detective Charelis Rivera investigated.
