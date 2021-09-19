MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Friday night highway crash sent a Massachusetts man to an area hospital after his vehicle went over a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.
State police say Branden Duncan, 20, of Lawrence, crashed his 2005 Dodge Neon at approximately 11:23 p.m. Friday night while attempting to make a lane change to continue south on I-93 at the junction with the Interstate 293 ramp, but lost control of his vehicle.
The car traveled over a guardrail and rolled down an embankment several hundred feet, according to a press release. Duncan was ejected from the vehicle and a passing motorist stopped to report the accident.
Troopers from the state police Troop B barracks along with Manchester Fire and EMS, crews and members of the state Department of Transportation responded to the scene
Duncan was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.
A portion of the roadway was closed for a little over an hour while first responders cleared the scene and investigated the incident.
The vehicle was recovered from the embankment by a heavy duty wrecker provided by Blais Towing and removed from the highway by Skiff’s Towing.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, state police said, but it remains under investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.