SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man was sentenced to at least 6 1/2 years in state prison for being an accessory to a May 2021 murder in Lawrence.
Jjeremy Mena, 20, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Edward Javier, 25. His bullet-torn body was found in a backyard at 461 Haverhill St.
Mena was one of three men charged following Javier's murder.
Avoiding trial, he pleaded guilty to accessory before the fact, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.
Judge Salim Tabit sentenced him to 6 1/2 to 7 1/2 years in state prison. He was given credit for 456 days he's already served at Middleton Jail.
In a related case, Mena pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and attempting to commit a crime. When police went to arrest Mena on the accessory charge, he was carrying a weapon illegally and struggled with police, authorities said.
Tabit sentenced Mena to 2 1/2 to 5 years in state prison to be served concurrently with the other sentence.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Sweeney said Mena has been taking advantage of programs offered at Middleton Jail and is working on his GED.
Cases are pending against Adrian Corniel-Delacruz, 18, of Lawrence, who was charged with murder, and Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 23, of Lawrence, who was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly driving the getaway car, police said.
Both Corniel-Delacruz and Torres were indicted by an Essex County grand jury.
