BOSTON — A Lawrence man who pleaded guilty to illegal drug and firearms charges will be sentenced early next year in federal court.
Ariel Pagan-Romero, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to fentanyl conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
The specific charges Pagan-Romero pleaded guilty to were conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of firearms.
He is now scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 4, 2021, by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin, according to the statement.
During the course of several months, using an undercover officer, a federal investigation uncovered Pagan-Romero’s fentanyl distribution operation. During a search of Pagan-Romero’s residence, agents seized pistols, an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, fentanyl and cocaine base, according to information released by the DOJ.
The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine as much as $10 million and at least 5 years of supervised release.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime, according to the statement.
