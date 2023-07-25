BOSTON — A Lawrence man who pleaded guilty in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy now faces sentencing in federal court in October, authorities announced.
Eddy Reyes Tejada, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a statement released by Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.
Tejada was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022.
Authorities said between January and December 2022, Tejada conspired to distribute fentanyl in and around the Lawrence area. Specifically, on June 14, 2022, Tejada distributed 40 grams or more of fentanyl in Lawrence. On Sept. 6, 2022, Tejada distributed 400 grams or more of fentanyl in Lawrence
The charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl each provide for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of distribution and/or possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.
In addition to Levy’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Postal Service were involved in the investigation, according to the release.
