BOSTON — A Dominican national who admitted he used another person's Social Security number to fraudulently obtain an identification card will likely be locked up for at least two years.
Moices Santilit, 63, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated identity theft and falsely using a Social Security number that is not assigned to him. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for April 8 at 11 a.m.
In February 2016, Santilit used the Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to fraudulently obtain a Massachusetts asbestos worker identification card under the victim’s name, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. The statute for falsely representing the Social Security number of another person provides for a maximum sentence of five years in prison and three years of supervised release.
The statute for aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two years in prison to be served consecutively with any other sentence imposed and up to one year of supervised release. Each statute permits a fine of as much as $250,000.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling and Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston, announced Santilit's guilty plea Thursdsay.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia Carris is prosecuting the case.