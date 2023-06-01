SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge after a 2020 shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded, authorities said.
Hector Baez, 25, was sentenced to 22 to 26 years in state prison after pleading to manslaughter, assault and battery charges, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
The plea was accepted by Judge Janice Howe in Lawrence Superior Court just as Baez was slated to face a jury trial on a first-degree murder charge, Tucker said.
Baez was charged with killing Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, of Lawrence by shooting him on Newton Street in Lawrence on May 3, 2020. The two others shot while the group was attending an outdoor gathering were treated and released at Lawrence General Hospital.
He faced charges of murder, assault to murder, two counts, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to court records.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Alexander Grimes, A.J. Camelio and Emily Mello, with assistance from Sgt. Matthew Wilson of the Massachusetts State Police and Detective William Colantuoni from the Lawrence Police Department.
Baez was represented by attorneys Christopher Federico and John McLaughlin, both of Danvers.
