BOSTON — A Lawrence man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain $450,000 in federal disaster loan funds, which were wired to the Dominican Republic and also used to purchase iPhones, authorities said.
Darwyn Joseph, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting, according to a statement by Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy in Boston.
Joseph is scheduled for sentencing in federal court on Oct. 19 as a result of an investigation by the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force
He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2020, along with alleged co-conspirator Ramon Joseph Cruz, Jr. They were subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2021.
According to the complaint, between approximately April and December 2020, Joseph and Cruz were involved in a conspiracy to use stolen identity information of United States citizens to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration.
More than $450,0000 in COVID-related disaster loan funds were obtained and the funds were then laundered, authorities said.
They alleged that Joseph and Cruz used stolen identity information of U.S. citizens to open fraudulent bank accounts, which were then linked to other fraudulent bank accounts set up to receive the SBA funds.
Joseph and Cruz also received some of the debit cards associated with fraudulent bank accounts into which SBA funds were deposited, and then laundered those funds by using the cards to purchase large numbers of iPhones for re-sale, authorities said.
Joseph and Cruz also wired a portion of the funds to the Dominican Republic in furtherance of the scheme, Levy said in the statement.
Over $452,000 in SBA funds were fraudulently obtained in connection with this scheme. Approximately $250,000 of this money was used to purchase iPhones in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, he said.
Cruz pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy on May 18, 2023. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30, 2023, authorities said.
The charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.
Levy and Michael J. Krol, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, made the announcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elianna Nuzum and Adam Deitch of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.
On May 17, 2021, the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force was established to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice with other government agencies to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud, according to Levy.
