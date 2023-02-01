LAWRENCE — A city man who ran across several lanes of highway traffic to help another motorist got some special recognition this week at City Hall.
Adolfo Molina Burgos assisted a woman who had passed out while driving. Video of Burgos running across three highway lanes to assist the driver, whose car was moving slowly up against a guardrail on the median strip, circulated earlier this week and has since gone viral.
Mayor Brian DePeña, along with city councilors and other Lawrence officials, recognized Burgos "for his courageous gesture of having saved the life of a fellow citizen who had passed out while she was driving on the highway a few days ago," according to a statement by DePeña's office.
The woman was reportedly heading to Boston on Interstate 93 when she needed help.
Burgos, accompanied by family, later accepted a plaque from DePeña at City Hall.
He told the mayor he was proud to be able to save a life — even if it meant risking his own. He still doesn't know the outcome for the woman driving but "he hopes to meet her and share a big hug with her."
DePeña, during the meeting, said he is proud to known Burgos and his family and this just underscores "that we have good people in the city of Lawrence."
"I feel lucky to meet you, my staff had shown me the video where you are trying to help the person driving on the highway, and I know your parents have educated you to be a good man in our society. Thank you for doing the right thing," DePeña told Burgos.
