CONCORD, N.H. — A 22-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison Tuesday for his involvement in an organization that sold hundreds of grams of fentanyl daily, federal officials said.
U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced that Henry Marte, 22, of Lawrence, participated in a drug trafficking organization led by Sergio Martinez.
Martinez employed "numerous individuals" to sell fentanyl to customers across New England, Murray said.
Some of the people involved, including Marte, distributed 200-gram bags of fentanyl on a daily basis, according to Murray.
“Interstate fentanyl traffickers have caused tremendous damage to the health and safety of communities throughout New England,” Murray said in a statement. “In order to protect our citizens, we are working with all of our law enforcement partners to stop the flow of this deadly drug. Those who are responsible for distributing fentanyl should expect to spend substantial time in federal prison.”
This investigation was conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that gives money to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations.