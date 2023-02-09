SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man who murdered his girlfriend in front of their four-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday morning.
A jury last week convicted Emilio DeLarosa of the Sept. 12, 2016 first degree murder of Wanda Rosa, 29, of 5 Tudor St. in Methuen.
Jurors agreed DeLarosa killed Rosa with "extreme atrocity and cruelty."
Judge Salim Tabit imposed the mandatory sentence for first degree murder which is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
DeLarosa was also found guilty of violating a protective restraining order. Tabit additionally sentenced DeLarosa to two years and six months in jail, to be served concurrently with his life sentence.
He was given credit for 1,982 days he's already served in jail while awaiting trial.
A Salem Superior Court jury deliberated for roughly four hours before handing down the guilty verdicts.
DeLarosa, Rosa and their son, Ethan, then age 4, had been sleeping in bed together on Sept. 12, 2016.
DeLarosa attacked Rosa, choking and killing her after she got up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.
Ethan Rosa, now age 11, testified during the trial that his father killed his mother. He also said he he tried to get this father to stop.
Tudor Street neighbors also testified they heard Ethan asking his father to stop.
DeLarosa testified in his own defense, admitting he killed Rosa but saying he “snapped.”
Court records indicated DeLarosa was sent to MCI-Shirley.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.