North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.