LAWRENCE — A blistering decision by a state agency repeatedly discredits Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and says he bypassed a Lawrence fire captain for a promotion to deputy chief as political payback.
DePena "acted deliberately to injure" Capt. Wayne Leduc, who scored highest on the deputy chief's exam, because Leduc opposed DePena's creation of an assistant fire chief's job in the Lawrence Fire Department, according to the July 13 ruling by the state's Civil Service Commission.
"The mayor made a number of statements that I simply cannot credit because they were refuted by other reliable evidence, both documentary and testimonial," wrote Commissioner Shawn Dooley.
DePena declined to comment on the commission findings.
After Leduc was bypassed, Capt. Matthew Nadeau was later promoted to deputy chief by DePena on Oct. 20, 2022.
As a result of the ruling, Leduc now goes to the top of the list for deputy fire chief for the next available promotion.
Chief Brian Moriarty testified that both Leduc and Nadeau were "great firefighters and he had no problems with either of them," according to the decision.
The firefighter's union has vocally opposed the assistant fire chief's job with a recommended salary of $120,000. The proposed position would bypass the union, report to the mayor, and was created for DePena ally, Firefighter Pat Ruiz.
"Union members asserted that it was 'absolutely no secret' that the mayor had proposed the position as a 'political favor' for Pat Ruiz to boost his salary and subsequent pension,'" according to the findings in the Civil Service Commission ruling.
Ruiz, a firefighter since 1988, "is a fire inspector and investigator ... He campaigned for Mayor DePena, and the Mayor hired Ruiz's wife as his administrative assistant once he took office," according to the ruling.
DePena testified the fire union had the wrong idea about the position and it wasn't created for Ruiz.
However, the commission rebuffed that testimony, saying the job requirements narrowed the position "to Ruiz and a small handful of other firefighters."
"I find the Mayor has been less than forthcoming about his role in the creation of the Assistant Fire Chief position," wrote Dooley.
The Civil Service Commission is a government agency designed to provide fairness in public sector jobs, including in hiring, promotions, demotions and discipline.
In addition to having his testimony discredited on numerous occasions, DePena was also criticized for failing to respond to a subpoena for documents related to the issue, including e-mails, memos and other correspondence.
DePena did testify on May 16, 2023, before the commission but the city failed to submit any of the subpoenaed documents.
The Commission determined that a "preponderance of evidence" supports the following conclusions:
• DePena was aware of Leduc's opposition to the assistant fire chief's job, particularly the union's criticism that it was a "political favor" for Ruiz.
• DePena knew of Leduc's role and "deliberately declined to authorize his promotion before the eligible list changed."
• "The mayor chose to wait for the new list to take effect and promote the top-ranked candidate who supported his campaign and refrained from taking part in the union's public criticism."
Leduc joined the fire department in March 2004. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and then captain in 2016. He served as a temporary deputy chief from Dec. 27, 2020, to Feb. 14, 2021, according to ruling.
The decision noted Chief Moriarty was not consulted about and later expressed his opposition to the assistant fire chief's position.
Moriarty "tried to work with the mayor and 'change the name (of the position) to just title of fire marshal rather than a rank, so Ruiz could stay in fire investigation which he was good at and qualified for but he would not have any disciplinary power over rank and rile," according to the ruling.
Leduc, testifying before the commission, said he spoke out against the assistant fire chief job at a spring 2022 union meeting.
He said "he knew he should have kept his mouth shut at the union meeting, but it really bothered him that he had worked so hard to get promoted and this unqualified person was getting a new position created for him just because he was friends with the mayor," according to the commission's findings.
Nadeau, now deputy chief, testified before the commission that he did not participate in any of the opposition to the assistant fire chief position. Also, he was not active in the union, he said.
"Nadeau was also a member of LFD group 2, which had been the most active group in supporting Mayor Depena's election campaign. Nadeau held signs for DePena during the campaign," Dooley wrote.
On Sept. 7, 2022, Chief Moriarty wrote to Mayor DePena recommending the promotion of Leduc to deputy chief and other promotions.
"I recommend making these promotions immediately as delay will cause unnecessary overtime and possible grievance procedures with the possibility of list changes," Moriarty wrote.
On Sept. 14, 2022, Moriarty met with DePena. At the end of the meeting, he "reiterated" his promotional recommendations and noted the current promotional eligibility list would expire the next day, Sept. 15.
At 3:34 p.m. on Sept 14, DePena emailed Moriarty, "After reflecting upon the promotion request about the fighters you mentioned, I am not taking any action at this time."
When he testified, DePena said "that he was simply busy and this is why he did not get around to authorizing (Leduc's) promotion." DePena did not explain why he was so busy, according to the ruling.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.