LAWRENCE — Water pours through degraded gaps in the joints between concrete slabs on the roof.
Piles of broken cement are stacked in the dark corners of the basement, with flaking beams showing rusted rebar above.
Jack-stands holding up 2-by-4s support multi-ton ceiling slabs on at least two levels.
The Museum Square Garage has seen better days.
Since it was built in 1987, some say, the city has neglected it.
Mayor Daniel Rivera said it's a symptom of a larger problem.
"Before I was mayor, infrastructure was neglected across the city," he said. "Infrastructure is not sexy until it breaks."
Well, it's breaking.
Rivera, who claims his administration has put more money into the municipal garage than any previous mayor, said the time has come for the city to take care of its obligation.
That's why he hopes the City Council votes at its upcoming meeting to approve borrowing $3.75 million to allow his administration to put the job out to bid and get someone in to repair it so that it's safe, at least for the time-being.
"If they pass this, we'll fix it," he said. "The city is the owner. We have to fix it. We should bond for it."
Unfortunately for Rivera, the parking public and the tenants of the Museum Square Apartments, not everyone agrees.
On June 18, the council voted 5-2 with one abstention and one councilor absent on a $4 million bond authorization for the project. Since spending proposals need a six-person majority, the measure failed.
Rivera has since returned to the council with a request for $3.75 million, significantly less than the first proposal and therefore allowed back before the council.
But Rivera still needs six votes. Voting in favor of the borrowing June 18 were District B Councilor Estela Reyes, District F Councilor Marc Laplante, District E Councilor David Abdoo, at-large Councilor Maria De La Cruz and District C Councilor Kendrys Vasquez.
Voting against it were at-large Councilor Brian Depena and District D Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez. Councilor at-large Pavel Payano abstained and Councilor at-large Ana Levy had left the room so she missed the vote.
During last Tuesday night's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, committee Chairman Laplante implored a skeptical Payano to support borrowing the money.
"We need you," Laplante said to Payano. "We have an obligation to fix it. We need to make this decision sooner rather than later."
Committee member Abdoo agreed.
"To go another winter, another freeze-thaw cycle, degradation will continue," he said, then added a reference to the popular TV show "Game of Thrones." "Time is running out. Winter is coming."
Abdoo, a professional asset manager who oversees five parking garages as part of his job, said the city needs to approve the borrowing now in order to get the work underway as soon as possible.
But Payano was unmoved.
He noted over and over that he'd seen a previous estimate for repairs of $2.4 million with a 10 percent contingency for unexpected expenses, which would bring the total cost of the project to $2.6 million, not $3.75 million. So he said he doesn't understand why the mayor is asking for $3.75 million.
Finance Director Mark Ianello explained that the bond authorization allows the city to borrow up to $3.75 million, and that if the bids came in lower, the city would only borrow the amount of the bid. If the bids came in higher, he said, Rivera would have to return to the council seeking another bond authorization.
Payano then said that the city was asking for a 36 percent or 40 percent contingency "with no explanation. Why is that so high?"
"There's also a belief it (cost of repairs) might be more than $3.75 million," he said. "Could it be $6 million? I don't know."
He lashed out at Rivera for not sending anyone from the Public Works Department or the engineering consultant who could have answered those and other questions.
"I wish someone who was spearheading this project was here," he said. "When we are making decisions on how to spend taxpayers' money we need all the information. It's upsetting nobody from the administration is here to give us any new information. I don't feel comfortable moving forward until I have all the information I'm looking for."
Rivera said Thursday that someone in Public Works "dropped the ball." While he accepted blame for it, he said it was because of the transition in the Public Works Department, with a new director, new engineer and other new employees.
"They are focused on the day-to-day running of the department," he said, adding that CBI, the consulting engineer, was also supposed to be at the meeting.
Laplante, whose district includes the Museum Square apartment complex, made an impassioned plea to Payano on Tuesday night.
"This is truly important to the people we represent," he said. "I want them to hear with confidence we are moving in the right direction toward a fix."
By the end of Tuesday's meeting, Laplante used a parliamentary maneuver to prevent a "no" vote from Payano. The committee voted 3-0 to go into recess and reconvene at a July 30 special City Council meeting.
He said the budget committee could have a meeting in front of the other city councilors gathered in the audience, during which the necessary city officials and consultants could answer some of Payano's questions, as well as any others from the audience.
Laplante said he hoped for a "yes" vote from Payano at that time so that the measure would go to the regular City Council meeting Aug. 6 with a 3-0 recommendation from the full committee.