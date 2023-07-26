BOSTON — Two Lawrence men who targeted and distributed fentanyl to veterans seeking medical treatment face up to 20 years in federal prison, authorities said.
Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 30, and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, 31, pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, according to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.
Between July 27 and November, Casado Ruiz and Bernabel conspired to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
Specifically, the defendants sold fentanyl to people at the medical center, including a veteran seeking treatment for a substance use disorder, according to charging documents.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and the charge of distribution of fentanyl each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million.
U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled Casado Ruiz’s sentencing for Nov. 1 and Bernabel’s sentencing for Nov. 6.
The duo was initially charged last fall.
The previous head of the Boston division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation described the crimes as “absolutely appalling.”
“We believe they targeted veterans who have valiantly defended our country’s freedoms and are now seeking treatment for their substance abuse disorder, and plied them with fentanyl, a deadly narcotic 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge, in a statement in November.
“This investigation clearly demonstrates that the grave consequences of the opioid crisis extend far beyond street level dealing, and the FBI’s resolve to work closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to rid our communities of this deadly and destructive substance,” Bonavolonta said.
Lawrence police and the medical center’s police service assisted federal authorities with the investigation.
