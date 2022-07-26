VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A funeral was held Monday for Louise Mulligan, 93, a Lawrence, Mass., native who become an outspoken advocate prisoners of war in Vietnam, including her husband, Navy Capt. James Mulligan.
Louise was born on July 1, 1929 in Lawrence, the daughter of the late Adam Kolce and Ethel Sankey, according to her obituary.
Devout Catholics, Louise and James first met at a dance in the parish center at St. Patrick’s Church in Lawrence.
They married and had six boys.
A Naval aviator, James Mulligan, now 96, was held captive for seven years after he was shot down in Vietnam on March 20, 1966. Mulligan was on a mission to attack enemy supply lines in his A-4C Skyhawk.
While he was held as a prisoner of war, Louise was instrumental in forming a national movement to gather more information on all the POWs and advocated for their safety and release.
The couple was most recently residents of Virginia Beach. A host of Lawrence officials flew there in mid-May to present both James and Louise with resolutions, awards and gifts.
Then, earlier this month, city councilors voted to name the corner of South Union and Farnham streets after Louise Mulligan. The move “overwhelmed” her, said City Council President Marc Laplante.
“She was our city’s treasure that we shared with the country,” Laplante said.
In her obituary, Louise Mulligan is described as an “outspoken leader of the League of Wives as she fought the national government and military hierarchy on behalf of the imprisoned and missing family members. Her public efforts won her national respect from political, military and media leaders alike.”
Laplante said he was grateful city officials were able to visit and honor Louise prior to her death.
“It wasn’t until recently that we fully learned of Louise’s contribution to our national conversation on the Vietnam POW/MIAs. She was born and raised in Lawrence, but during the height of the Vietnam War, her voice resonated through the Washington D.C. power corridors and throughout our nation.” he said. “While she was a devoted and dedicated wife and mother, she was unwittingly thrust to be a voice and champion of our military men who were captured, tortured or missing during the war. I am glad that her home city had the opportunity to formally acknowledge her story and I am especially grateful for the time that I spent with her in May.”
“My condolences to Captain Mulligan and the family as they work through their grief,” Laplante said.
Louise died peacefully at home on July 18.
Her funeral, a Mass of Christian burial, was held Monday at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.
