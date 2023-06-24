LAWRENCE — Two Lawrence-based non-profits have been awarded $35,000 annually for the next 10 years by the Cummings Foundation.
Si, Se Puede! Inc. and Merrimack Valley Immigration and Education Center announced the grants last week.
The mission of Si, Se Puede! (Yes, It is Possible) Inc., a nonprofit based at Merrimack Courts on Essex Street, is to enhance educational opportunities and create community for the city’s youth and their families living in low-income housing at Merrimack Courts.
The organization offers youths living in this housing complex free after-school STEAM programming, including homework and literacy help, a hands-on robotics and computer coding curriculum as well as an art, math, engineering and science curriculum. A summer program, called “Project Away,” includes free educational field trips.
“This grant will help me to hire an assistant or contract teachers, in addition to our volunteers,” said Clarissa Osorez, executive director of Si, Se Puede!
Merrimack Valley Immigration and Education Center was established in 1987 to provide critical services to immigrants and refugees wanting to improve their quality of life as they make their home in Greater Lawrence. For over 35 years, it has served the needs of thousands who want to learn English and attend citizenship classes.
MVIEC connects seniors with social services, and also hosts cultural events for them. Its summer writing program for youth gives students an opportunity to improve their English writing skills.
In 2021 MVIEC added a “grab and go” lunch program to help reduce food insecurity among those who use its services. Partnering with a deli located in the same building, it provides free lunches to its students and seniors.
“We have been so fortunate to have the support of the Cummings Foundation in the past, and we are very grateful now to know that we can count on Cummings’ generosity over the coming ten years,” MVIEC Executive Director Judy Chmielecki said. “This means a lot to us since the need for our services is definitely growing, and we plan to expand our facilities in order to serve more people and have a greater impact on the community.”
The Cummings Foundation has now awarded $480 million to greater Boston nonprofits. The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus nearly 1,500 previous recipients, is available at CummingsFoundation.org.
Golf Classic raises $55,000
ATKINSON — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union held its 2023 Charity Golf Classic on June 12 at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club. The tournament, sponsored by Synergent, raised more than $55,000 to support the credit union’s new financial education program, Financial Edge, which is offered free of charge to community organizations throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
Proceeds from the tournament will also fund financial education courses in schools throughout the region, in partnership with Banzai!, a financial training organizations that works with credit unions throughout the nation.
“This tournament may say ‘MVCU,’ but it is truly thanks to you and your participation that we are here today,’” MVCU President & CEO John Howard said in his opening remarks to over 120 participating golfers. “Thank you all for your generous contributions that will support our effort to bring financial literacy to the communities that we love to serve.”
Golfers enjoyed a Caddyshack-themed tournament with on-course contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, lunch, dinner and cold beverages.
If you are a community organization interested in learning more about MVCU’s Financial Edge program or an educator interested in having MVCU sponsor the program in your school, please email communications@mvcu.com.
Business networking mixer
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer on Wednesday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lowell Five Bank, 498 Chickering Road.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes appetizers and beverages, and business card drawings for door prizes.
Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
New medical certification
NORTH ANDOVER — Jacky Psoinos of the Children’s Medical Office of North Andover has received the national added qualifications credential of Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist known as PMHS.
Psoinos received the credential after passing the PMHS exam from the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.
She also holds the credential of Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (CPNP) and a Master of Science in Nursing.
Haffner’s acquires Huhtala
LAWRENCE — Haffner’s is expanding its presence in Massachusetts through the acquisition of Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil.
Having provided oil and propane delivery and HVAC services to customers in Worcester County for over 75 years, Huhtala Oil & Propane prides itself on quality and service. Huhtala’s East Templeton office located at 198 Patriots Road, which also contains a Mobil gas station with diesel offering, will begin operating under the Haffner’s name later this year.
Haffner’s also recently acquired Concord Oil which includes a gas station and convenience store located at 68 Central St. in Acton, several bulk storage facilities located in Acton and Concord, and a home heating delivery and HVAC business that serves communities in Middlesex County.
Based in Lawrence, Haffner’s operates 71 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and food service locations. The Haffner’s brand distributes oil and propane while providing HVAC service to nearly 45,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Southern Maine.
