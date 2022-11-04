SALEM, Mass. — Former Lawrence Police Officer Carlos Vieira was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of child rape.
Judge Thomas Dreschler also sentenced Vieira to five years probation after he finishes his prison sentence.
Vieira, 53, was a Lawrence police officer for 19 years and had been on unpaid, administrative leave awaiting trial.
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said Vieira would be sent a termination letter after a Salem Superior Court jury handed down guilty verdicts against him for aggravated rape of child, two counts, and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 on Oct. 25.
Released on $10,000 bail and on house arrest while awaiting trial, Vieira was immediately taken into custody and held at Middleton Jail until sentencing Friday.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the opening day of trial, a teenaged male testified during the summer of 2018 when he was age 13 he met Vieira on the social media app Grindr. The two agreed to meet in Mt. Vernon Park, which was near his home. He said he rode his mountain bike to the park and then engaged in sex acts with Vieira in his SUV.
Later, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, the teen saw Vieira in police uniform directing traffic in Lawrence.
The teen is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes without their consent.
Jurors saw a picture of the teen at age 13, with short dark hair and metal braces on his teeth, on courtroom video monitors.
Now at 17 and visibly older, the teen then took the witness stand and testified about the summer of 2018 when he met Vieira through Grindr, a location-based social media app.
Prosecutor Kate MacDougall asked Dreschler to impose a sentence of 12 to 15 years in state prison. She told the judge Vieira "knew exactly what he was doing."
"There was no mistaking that the victim was a boy. And, as a police officer, his actions further eroded the public’s trust in law enforcement. Worse, the victim’s mother, who poured her life into providing a nice home for her family, had to sell her house because of its proximity to the defendant’s home and the park where her son was raped," MacDougall said during the sentencing hearing Friday.
Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, in a statement, said Vieira's “conduct is an affront to the community he swore to protect.”
“It’s important to acknowledge that many people were impacted by this defendant’s criminal behavior. The victim and his entire family will never be the same. I hope that they can now find some healing and peace," Blodgett said.
During his five years of probation, Vieira must stay away from and have no contact with the victim and his family, seek and complete sex offender evaluation and treatment, register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, per Dreschler's order.
Vieira was given credit for 20 days he's already served in jail.
He was arrested in February 2019 by state troopers while he was attending police training at the Haverhill Police Department.
An AR-15, which authorities said was improperly stored, was found in his SUV.
Vieira's defense attorney John Morris argued successfully to have the charge thrown out during trial.
Morris said Vieira had a rifle — not a firearm — as the charge implied. A firearm and a rifle are two separate things under the law, Morris stressed.
Dreschler subsequently issued a finding of not guilty on the firearm charge. Jurors did not consider the charge during their deliberations.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
