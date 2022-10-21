SALEM, Mass. — Lawrence police officer Carlos Vieira told state troopers investigating him that he did use Grindr — the social media app a 13-year-old boy said met Vieira on before engaging in sex acts with him in a Lawrence park.
Jurors on Friday listened to an audio tape of State Police Sgt. Steven Buccheri questioning Vieira in early 2019.
Buccheri, on the tape, tells Vieira they are investigating "a sexual assault that involved a child."
"Are you active on social media at all?" said Buccheri, who then asked Vieira if he was on Grindr.
Vieira responded, saying he was on Grindr "once in a while."
The troopers would later arrest Vieira, a Lawrence police officer for 19 years, on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14.
He was also indicted on a charge of improper storage of a high-capacity firearm. At the time of his arrest, Vieira had an unsecured AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, in his vehicle, prosecutors said.
On Wednesday, the opening day of trial, the teen testified during the summer of 2018 he met Vieira on the social media app. The two agreed to meet in Mt. Vernon Park, which was near his home. He said he rode his mountain bike to the park and then engaged in sex acts with Vieira in his SUV.
Later, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, the teen saw Vieira in police uniform directing traffic in Lawrence.
The teen male is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.
Under questioning by defense attorney John Morris, the two detectives investigating Vieira said they never asked the alleged victim to describe the man he met in Mt. Vernon Park.
Both Buccheri and fellow Sgt. Stephen O'Connor said they did not question the teen about the man's weight, height, hair color, or if he had tattoos or facial hair.
Morris also replayed a video previously seen by the jury where the alleged victim is looking through a photo array and wasn't sure if he saw the man from Mt. Vernon Park.
O'Connor said the teen showed "very strong interest" in Vieira's picture "but lost confidence in himself." O'Connor also said the case was not a "who done it."
"Your focus was on Carlos Vieira period?" Morris asked.
"Correct," O'Connor said.
Buccheri also testified that digital evidence, including cell phones belonging to the teen and Vieira, were searched for potential evidence. He explained about Cellebrite digital forensics software issued to a create a "mirror image of what's on a cell phone."
However, Buccheri did not get any information from Grindr from either the teen's or Vieira's phone, he said.
Buccheri will resume the stand Monday morning continuing his testimony as a prosecution witness.
Jurors could begin deliberations in the case on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Lisa Rosario testified she was shocked and became emotional when the teen male, a close family friend, told her he had "hooked up" with an older man in a Lawrence park.
"What do you mean you hooked up with him?" Rosari, 43, said she immediately asked the teen.
The teen, she said, then told her the story "get's worse."
"He's a police officer," she recalled him saying. The teen referred to her as "Titi," which is the Spanish word for aunt.
Tearing up, she said she immediately apologized to him.
"I said, 'This is not your fault. You are a child,'" Rosario said.
Jurors on Wednesday saw a picture of the boy at age 13. He had short dark hair braces. Now 17, the teen has longer, curly hair and facial hair.
During his testimony, the teen was asked if he felt some responsibility for what happened in Mt. Vernon Park.
"For sure," the teen replied.
The defense is expected to call several witnesses. But it's unclear if Vieira will take the stand in his own defense.
Vieira is free on $10,000 bail but on house arrest at his Lawrence home.
