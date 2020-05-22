LAWRENCE – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for city residents is scheduled to be unveiled today at 1 Canal St. by a host of local and state officials.
Large, white tents were recently erected in the area behind the Everett Mills, making way for the testing site, officials said.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and President and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital Deb Wilson are expected to make the announcement during a press conference at 1 p.m.
The city of Lawrence made a $1 million investment for the testing site, which will serve 1,000 city residents per day , according to information provided by Rivera's office.
As of Thursday night, the city had 2,729 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 related deaths.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagltribune.com for a complete report.
